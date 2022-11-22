By Jeremy Scott, Head of York Office, Lupton Fawcett

Since early 2020, UK businesses have faced some of the most challenging times in recent history, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis placing unprecedented pressures on businesses of all sizes and across most sectors.

Against this backdrop, it is more important than ever for the local business community to come together and celebrate their achievements at the York Press Business Awards.

And it is in this context that we at Lupton Fawcett, are particularly proud to sponsor 2022’s ‘New Business of the Year’.

With around 20 per cent of new businesses failing within their first year, it is testament to the talent, resilience and determination of tonight’s finalists in the New Business of the Year category that they have thrived not just through the difficult years faced by many start-ups, but also through the uniquely challenging trading conditions of recent years.

We therefore offer our warmest congratulations to marketing consultancy Open Velocity Ltd, boutique hotel Highfield House and online studio booking platform Jammed Bookings.

It is no surprise that they and the other businesses represented here tonight have chosen to make York their home.

With a highly skilled population, great transport links, two world-class universities and a quality of life that rivals any city in the UK, York is a great place to live and do business.

As a leading Yorkshire law firm, with offices in Leeds and Sheffield in addition to our well-established office here in York, we regularly work with new businesses throughout the region.

Our commitment to supporting both the region and innovative new entrants to its business community is demonstrated through our ‘Start-up Scale-up’ programme, delivered by our team of specialist lawyers with vast experience in guiding new and growing businesses through the maze of challenges presented by rapid expansion.

We wish every business here tonight the very best in their plans for continued success and future growth.