THE family of a York lawyer and business champion who died aged just 46 have spoken for the first time since his death from colon cancer.

As The Press reported last week, the former president and current vice president of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Digwood, died after a short illness on November 6.

His sister, Rachael, said: "Andrew was diagnosed with colon cancer in September, which had unfortunately spread to his liver, and the prognosis was bleak for Andrew from that point.

"Hermine Van Zuijlen, the wonderful Macmillan Cancer Support nurse helped him to come to terms with his diagnosis and provided a great support and comfort to both Andrew and (his wife) Helen. Andrew's family have asked that rather than send flowers, you make a donation to Macmillan so they can continue to offer this service to others who have to face this journey.

"Andrew was just the best, and the world without him in it is a little bit darker. His passion for life was infectious and he gained so many friends with his warmth, humour, wit and intelligence."

READ MORE: York student, left terrified after her driving instructor stalked her, passes test

In a notice announcing his funeral, his family said: "Whilst Andrew's illness came as a huge shock to us, in his final weeks, he had an opportunity which is denied to many people; to reflect upon the life he had lived and remember fondly the people he had met. There were no grudges, no frustrated ambitions and no bitterness.

"He died comfortable, well loved and at peace.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Please know that his family have seen all of the tributes paid to him so far by post and online, and been deeply moved by them."

A special service will take place at York Minster on November 24 at 10.30am where friends and colleagues are invited to join his family in celebrating Mr Digwood’s life.

The service will be followed by refreshments at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, where Mr Digwood was a proud member of the Company.

On the day of his funeral, York Mansion House’s flag will be at half mast as a sign of respect. A rare honour normally reserved for serving councillors and aldermen: a testament to Andrew’s standing and recognising his contribution to York.

The reception at the Merchant Adventurers Hall will be followed by a smaller ceremony for close friends and family at York Crematorium at 3pm on the day.

Click here for details on how to attend on the day.

A Just Giving page in his memory has been set up.

Until recently Mr Digwood worked at Rollits and was currently an Associate Director based in SJP Law’s York office, specialising in commercial dispute resolution.

He began his legal training in 1999 with an international law firm, working in their offices in Birmingham and Leeds, where he qualified and remained until 2004, working primarily in intellectual property disputes.

In 2004 he moved to York to join a regional law firm where as well as the experience in intellectual property disputes that he brought with him, he broadened his dispute resolution practice to advise on a range of other matters including property, contract, shareholder, partnership and inheritance disputes.