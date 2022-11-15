A TEENAGER who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a stabbing incident in a York town has been released on bail.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, following an incident in Haxby on November 4 in which an 18-year-old man suffered an abdominal wound, believed to have been caused by a knife.

The ambulance service attended the incident but he was not taken to hospital.

A member of the public who tried to help at the scene of the incident suffered an injury to their hand in doing so.

North Yorkshire Police initially kept the 16-year-old in police custody but said this week that he had subsequently been released on bail, 'to allow for further inquiries to be carried out.'

The force said after the incident that an 18-year-old man who was also arrested, but on suspicion of assault, had since been released from police custody and issued with a 'restorative diversion' scheme.

It added that it was aware that the incident had caused concern among the local community and officers would be carrying out extra patrols in the Haxby area over coming days and nights.