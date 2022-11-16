FAMILIES with disabled or seriously ill children are facing 'dauntingly grave' financial challenges this winter amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis, a York charity is warning.

Family Fund says its latest poll of families - who are often unable to work because of their children's care needs - shows an increasing number will suffer hunger and spiralling debts.

Forty per cent said they had already gone hungry because there was not enough money for food and 58 per cent said they had cut or skipped meals.

It said nine out of ten families reported they were struggling or falling behind on their household bills and one in five families said their debt levels had risen by more than £1,000 in the last 12 months.

"As winter approaches, families with disabled or seriously ill children face dauntingly grave financial challenges," said a spokesperson.

"Families face a triple whammy of sky-high costs on top of severely reduced incomes, due to intense caring responsibilities and three-times-higher costs to look after a disabled child.

"Over 70 per cent of parents and carers report not being able to work at all, or as much as they want to, because of the care their children need, a post-pandemic reduction in support services for children, and parents being furloughed and living on reduced benefits."

Jo and her autistic son Archie: she says her family is 'exhausted and run-down' as it battles with the worsening cost of living crisis. Picture: Family Fund (Image: Family Fund)

They said the Monks Cross-based national charity had given 170,919 grants and services worth over £37 million last year to low income families raising disabled and seriously ill children.

"Family Fund provides essential goods and services to families including kitchen appliances, clothing, bedding, play and sensory equipment and much-needed family breaks," they added.

Jo, who cannot work as a teacher because she must care full-time for her autistic son Archie, said her family was 'exhausted and run-down' as it battled with the worsening cost of living crisis.

"We don’t have the spare money or energy to do things outside of the home," she said. "We feel isolated and alone."

CEO Cheryl Ward said the charity was doing 'everything we can' to support families whose costs were already three times higher to care for, and raise, their disabled children than costs for other children.

She said: “Our latest figures show that families with disabled and seriously ill children continue to face daunting financial challenges, which are worsening as winter approaches.

“The majority of families who have been supported by Family Fund have shared with us how they are struggling to cover mounting debts and worry constantly about how they are going to clothe and feed their children, fund transport for medical appointments and heat their homes.

"We urge families who need support with urgent and essential items this winter to go to our website (Family Fund) to see if we can help them.”