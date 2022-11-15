A shop is offering discounts to customers wearing Christmas jumpers or Santa hats.

The York Gin shop is offering a £1 discount for anyone wearing Christmas clothes and accessories - including angel’s wings, reindeer antlers and festive earrings.

It will even give the ‘Santa Clause’ discount on gin for anyone wearing a real or fake long white beard. And dressed-up pets like York Gin dog, Inigo (pictured) count as part of the discount scheme, too.

Bosses say they want to get as many people as possible into the Christmas spirit at a difficult time for many.

Customers can either take the discount - or donate the pound to local hospice, St Leonard’s.

York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: ‘It’s challenging times for so many of us at the moment, but we’re determined to have some fun this Christmas.

‘Hopefully the Santa Clause discount will bring some sparkle, joy, jumpers, hats, antlers, fairy wings and novelty earrings into the city.

‘The York Gin shop offers free tasters of all our range - including our Chocolate & Orange festive gin - so we’ve got the Christmas spirit right there too.’

The Santa Clause scheme runs from 17 November - when the city’s Christmas Market opens for its 30th year - until Epiphany (6 January).

The York Gin shop is officially York’s best - having won retailer of the year at the Visit York Tourism Awards 2022.

York is one of the UK’s most Christmassy cities. Its St Nicholas' Christmas Market - celebrating its 30th year this year - is in the top five festive markets in the world according to research just out by Planet Cruise.

Other research showed York’s houses have the third most Christmas lights in the country.

And in 2017, a study showed that York people sent the most positive tweets in the UK about Christmas with over 9 in 10 liking the festive season.