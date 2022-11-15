POLICE have launched an appeal after a hit and run crash in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened on the A59 near to Poppleton in York at 11.35am on Sunday (November 13) and involved a Kia and a Volkswagen Caddy van.

A police spokesman said: "The VW van did not remain at the scene. The passenger of the Kia suffered a minor injury, the road was not closed.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have been in the area at the time with dashcam or CCTV, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"We are also appealing for information about the VW Caddy van.

"If you can help, please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Halstead."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220201549 when providing any information.