AN artist from York, who picked up a brush for the first time in 33 years after she had eye surgery, is now rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, had eye surgery during the Covid lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years.

Shany says she was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to support charities during the pandemic.

Now some of her work, featuring well-known celebrities, goes on to be sold at auctions to raise vital funds for charities such as Parkinsons UK and children’s cancer charities.

York artist Shany Hagan (Image: Shany Hagan)

She said: "I began to paint only thinking it would be a hobby - how wrong was I? Within two weeks of posting my work on social media I started to my amazement receive commissions from all over the world and the biggest stars in the world began to contact me, my very first commission was my all-time hero world champion stunt rider Eddie Kidd.

"I gifted the jacket with my artwork to Eddie as he wanted to auction it for children with cancer, he kept hold of this very special jacket for two years until the right opportunity came along, last Saturday at a celebrity-packed event in London my jacket was auctioned to the highest bidder, the jacket went for a whopping £12,000."

Eddie was paralysed and suffered brain damage following an accident in 1996 and Shany says she has painted several paintings for him and plans to help him again in the near future.

Shany has gone on to produce work for celebrities recognised all over the world, including Spice Girl, Mel B, Sir Cliff Richard, Bob Champion, and Frank Bruno.

Boxer Frank Bruno with some of Shany Hagan's art (Image: Shany Hagan)

The artist said: “I owe a big thanks to my friend, Mike Read, who helped me to get in contact with these celebrities, he’s an absolute legend.”

Shany does all of the artwork off her own back and only receives small amounts of commission payments when working with well-known celebrities.

Shany said: “I became a full-time artist after Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired me, I’ve achieved so much in the past few years."

Shany Hagan with Mel B and her portrait (Image: Shany Hagan)