An extension has been approved to the Construction Education Centre at York College.

The move follows students having to be taught in two marquees erected as extra workshops to practice manual skills.

The planning committee of City of York Council approved the two-storey scheme off Tadcaster Road at a meeting last Thursday.

The 1,376m2 extension to the existing centre’s south will create workshops to practice manual skills on the ground floor and academic studying and office space on the first floor.

The brownfield site on the southern edge of the college complex has been allocated for education use in the draft 2018 local plan, with the marquees having approval to operate until September 2023.

In their planning application, the college said: “As one of the College’s busiest faculties the existing construction centre is operating well above its current capacity and as a result in recent months have been using temporary facilities in the car park which is not ideal and produces a fragmented learning environment.

“The proposed design looks to ensure the construction faculty has a designated area and maximises the learning space with best efficiency for the College and its students. In addition, this will directly support the college’s T-Level commitments.”

Recommending the scheme be accepted, a council report said: “The proposal has been advanced as a permanent solution to the existing temporary marquess to accommodate students enrolled with the construction faculty. The extension is of an appropriate scale and design and would not harm the character of the area.”