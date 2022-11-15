THE Lord Mayor of York has signed up for a Strictly-style dancing event in aid of a city hospice.

Cllr David Carr and Lady Mayoress Lynda Carr will be stepping out to support St Leonard’s Hospice as they join the Strictly St Leonard’s Class of 2023.

A spokesperson said the annual fundraising event, now in its fourth year, saw British Amateur Latin Sequence Dance Champion, Chris Robinson, teach budding local dancers to dance in just six weeks.

"They will then showcase their talent to family and friends in a glittering grand finale on Saturday April 1, 2023, at the Riley-Smith Hall in Tadcaster," they said.

"The Lord and Lady Mayoress are one of eight couples already signed up for next year’s event."

The couple said they were delighted to take part and were sure they would 'have great fun' doing so.

Dawn Clements, Director of Income Generation at the hospice, said: “Strictly St Leonard’s is one of our flagship fundraising events so we are thrilled that the Lord & Lady Mayoress of York have agreed to take part.

“With initiatives like Strictly, not only are people learning a new skill but they are also greatly supporting the work of the Hospice, helping us to care for even more people facing life-limiting illness and bereavement.

"As a past participant, I can tell you it is great fun and you build lasting relationships with your fellow dancers. I’d encourage anyone who loves dancing to sign up.”

Shbe added that places for Strictly 2023 were still available by going to https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/how-can-you-help-us/events/