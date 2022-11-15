A thriving York nursery wants to change the use of a nearby property, so it can expand.

Tiddlywinks Day Nursery has applied to alter, extend and change the use of a bungalow at 71, The Village, Osbaldwick.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say the bungalow is empty and “in poor condition and in need of significant refurbishment.”

The existing nursery is based to its south and cannot expand unless it takes over the site of the bungalow.

External changes to the bungalow would be kept to a minimum, but inside a large open ‘children’s area’ would be created, with toilets and enclosed cloakroom. A new entrance lobby would replace a box bay window to the south.

The application added: “Tiddlywinks is a commercial success and provides robust business providing existing employment skills training and a valuable community facility in the area.

“The applicant proposes inward investment to the local economy in delivering this proposal it will generate local spend in its acquisition, development and operational stages developing a valuable local business.

“It will provide up to 4 new full-time jobs and contribute to achieving sustainable community objectives providing safe, reliable, and high-quality childcare without which several parents may also be lost to the labour market.”