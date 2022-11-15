POLICE have realeased CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an incident of 'malicious communications' in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened in the 'Peasy Hills' area of Malton on Burke Road and adjoining streets at about 9.45am on Tuesday October, 4 and involved a man posting multiple letters to random houses in the area.

READ MORE: This much-loved York family business is helping create a wildlife haven

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Chris.Hudson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Chris Hudson.

READ MORE: House fire in York suburb

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220176905 when passing on information.