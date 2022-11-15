A MOTORCYCLIST has died - and a motorist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - following a crash on an East Yorkshire road.

Humberside Police said the collision happened on the B1249 Scarborough Road, between Langtoft and Driffield, at 5.30pm yesterday.

A spokesperson said a black Volkswagen Passat collided with a white Honda XL motorbike.

"The man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment but sadly, he died from his injuries," they said.

"His family have been informed and are currently being supported by officers at this incredibly difficult time.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and remains in custody."

They said the force was appealing for anybody who was driving along Scarborough Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, who may have seen either of these vehicles prior to the collision, or had dashcam footage, to phone 101 quoting 418 of 14 November.