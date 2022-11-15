Sue Baker, one of the original Top Gear presenters has died aged 67.

Baker joined the original format of the BBC series died on Monday after suffering with motor neurone disease (MND).

Her family confirmed the sad news in a statement on Monday. It read: "It is with very great sadness, that we share the news of Sue’s passing. A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her."

The family went on to describe the journalist and tv presenter as a "talented and prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover".

They added: "[She] did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many. Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND."

After 100 episodes Baker moved aside in 1991 to make way for Jeremy Clarkson.