A CHILD and three adults were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in an East Yorkshire village.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened at just after 5pm yesterday in Halifax Way, Barmby Moor, near Pocklington.

It said stabilisation gear, a hose reel jet and small tools were used by fire crews.

Three vehicles were made safe, and three adults and one child were taken to hospital.