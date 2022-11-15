A CHILD and three adults were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in an East Yorkshire village.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened at just after 5pm yesterday in Halifax Way, Barmby Moor, near Pocklington.
It said stabilisation gear, a hose reel jet and small tools were used by fire crews.
Three vehicles were made safe, and three adults and one child were taken to hospital.
