FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (November 14) after reports of a fire in Fossway in Heworth.
A fire service spokesman said: "York and Acomb crews attended a domestic property following a report of a fire inside.
"On arrival everyone was out of the building.
"Crews entered in breathing apparatus and located a fire within a cooker.
"Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and cleared smoke from the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
"They also used a thermal image camera to check for any hot spots. Smoke alarms fitted and advice given."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article