FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to a house fire in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 5.30pm yesterday (November 14) after reports of a fire in Fossway in Heworth.

A fire service spokesman said: "York and Acomb crews attended a domestic property following a report of a fire inside.

"On arrival everyone was out of the building.

"Crews entered in breathing apparatus and located a fire within a cooker.

"Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets and cleared smoke from the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

"They also used a thermal image camera to check for any hot spots. Smoke alarms fitted and advice given."