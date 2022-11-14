RONNIE O’SULLIVAN has insisted that he feels ”flat" despite beating Matthew Stevens in the last 32 of the Cazoo UK Championship.

O’Sullivan advanced to the last 16 with a rather comfortable victory over Stevens at the Barbican.

The seven-time and current World Champion took a 3-1 lead over Stevens, the world number 60, after four frames.

Stevens won the fifth, but from there, the world number one took three successive frames to win the match.

Speaking to the BBC, O’Sullivan noted: “I feel flat, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t want to play snooker at the moment, I don’t play much snooker.

“I just listen to my body and listen to my mind, but one thing I am doing is applying myself mentally.

”Whether I play good or bad I don’t really care, I’ll always apply myself well while I’m out there. I don’t feel buzzed up to be honest, but that’s just normal.

“I’ve got snooker in a good place, I think a lot of people on tour are under pressure for whatever reason.

“I’m under no pressure at all, so for me every match is like a practice match. Don’t get me wrong, it's not easy to do, but I’ve made my life in such a way that this is so insignificant that it’s just a bonus.

“You don’t mind what snooker throws at you. I’m unbreakable really as far as that’s unconcerned. I could get beat 10-0 in the final and think ‘Lovely, let's have a drink afterwards.’”