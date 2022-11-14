MORE people are needed to help run a recreation hall in a village near York.

Wigginton Recreation Hall has provided facilities for a wide range of activities and events since 1926 and is managed by a management committee and trustees, but additional members are required, said committee chair David Geary.

"The Recreation Hall would love to hear from local residents who can spare just a few hours per year and are interested in helping to support one of the village's best attended venues," he said.

He said the committee was made up of group representatives and independent members who met six times per year on a Monday evening, and were responsible for hall day to day running and upkeep.

However, in practice, these activities were carried out by the chair, secretary, treasurer and caretaker with other members acting as advisors and supporters and the positions were not time-consuming commitments.

He said the Trustees met three-four times per year on a Monday evening and monitored the hall's management, approving large expenditure projects and ensuring affairs were properly carried out and the charity complied with its constitution - again not demanding or time-consuming.

For more information, email davidwgeary@sky.com. or phone 07986441029.