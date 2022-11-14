Ofsted has given Ampleforth College a 'much improved' report two years after serious concerns were raised by inspectors over safeguarding standards.

A new report, published at this week, found that the school, which charges boarding fees of £39,900 a year, met all of the independent school standards and national minimum safeguarding standards that were checked during the inspection.

In 2020 Sir Gavin Williamson, then the Education Secretary, halted new pupil admissions because of safeguarding concerns raised by Ofsted.

A subsequent report in 2021 by government inspectors again found safeguarding at Ampleforth College was “inadequate” after 81 sixth formers sneaked out for a secret summer party, which left one in hospital with alcohol poisoning and another unconscious in an orchard.

Traces of Class A drugs were also found at the college.

Sniffer dogs and thermal imaging have since been introduced to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

In its new report, Ofsted also expressed satisfaction that the separation of the college and the adjacent Benedictine Ampleforth Abbey was “much clearer”.

It includes a physical barrier between the two and “unambiguous rules” about who is permitted access to the college.

Monks working at the college must pass the same statutory background checks as lay staff, and visiting monks must wear distinctive lanyards and be accompanied at all times.

The report says: "Pupils know who they can speak to if they have a worry or concern. Staff understand well, the different signs that may indicate a pupil is at risk of harm or neglect.

"The supervision of pupils has been strengthened considerably. Leaders and governors

have invested significant resources into increasing the quantity and improving the quality

of closed-circuit television (CCTV) across the school’s grounds.

CCTV images are monitored more often than in the past. Security staff meet fortnightly with the school’s safeguarding leaders. This helps to inform and amend risk assessments and ways of

working so that pupils’ safety continues to be prioritised."

For the third time, Ofsted’s Parent Survey found that 99 per cent would recommend the school to others.

Head teacher Robin Dyer, who will retire at Christmas after 10 years, said: "“This Ofsted report evidences happy, safe students, consistently high standards, and enduring professionalism from staff. Ampleforth College has everything in place to flourish and become even stronger under new leadership. The future is bright.”

He will be replaced by Peter Roberts, head teacher of The King’s School, Canterbury from 2011 to 2022 who is a former Anglican who converted to the Catholic faith.

Mr Roberts said: “This new chapter for the school, starting after the welcome news from Ofsted, will be one of consolidation and confidence.

“I will continue to ensure best safeguarding practice and the excellent pastoral care of every pupil.

“I see the purpose of Ampleforth College as the development of the whole person to do good in life and to serve others.

“Integral to this is the offer of opportunity, spiritual nourishment, and academic breadth, including music, sport, the performing arts and service.

“Ampleforth has a proud track record in all of these which I am determined to develop and enhance in the coming years, along with independent thinking and learning.

“The Benedictine approach has always been important to me and my personal journey of faith has been a long one and deeply aligned with all that Ampleforth stands for. I am really looking forward to it.”

Edward Sparrow, chair of governors at Ampleforth, said the college was “very pleased” by the appointment of Mr Roberts.

He said: “Peter’s reputation reflects his success in fostering strong relations with staff and pupils and his focus on the welfare of the whole school community.

“He has been highly effective in the delivery of strategy and development in both his previous headships.

“Peter and his wife Marie bring with them a strong Catholic faith and an enthusiasm for the Benedictine way which is central to the life of Ampleforth.”

He added: “I look forward to working with Peter to build on the work of Robin Dyer in the next stage of Ampleforth’s development as one of Europe’s leading Catholic schools.”