World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has said he doesn't want to play snooker right now - but he is enjoying York.

The 46-year-old is playing in the UK Championship at York Barbican, where he has eased into the last 16, despite admitting that he is "feeling flat" about snooker at the moment.

But the legend of the game was upbeat about one thing - York.

Speaking to BBC2 he said: “I am just here enjoying York – it is such a lovely place.

"I am going to be here for the duration, no matter what. I just like it here, you know.”

World number one Ronnie is bidding to win a record eighth title in the UK Chamopiship.