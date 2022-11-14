JOHN HIGGINS suffered a shock defeat in the 2022 Cazoo UK Championship on Sunday, losing 6-4 to Tom Ford in the round of 32.

Higgins, who is a three-time winner of the prestigious competition that is held at the Barbican in York, came into match in a similar vein of form to Ford, with both men having lost two in their last five.

Ford, the world number 32, took the first frame but was matched by Higgins, the world number five, in frame two.

Higgins took his first lead of the match after winning frame five, taking a 3-2 advantage on Ford who, after winning frame three, had dropped the next two.

The Englishman levelled the game in frame six, tying the score at 3-3 before taking a 4-3 lead in frame seven.

Higgins replied immediately, winning the eighth frame of the best of 11 contest, but could not muster more than that.

Ford took frames nine and 10 to advance to the last 16, condemning Higgins to a shock defeat.

Higgins is not the first snooker star to be beaten unexpectedly at the UK Championship.

Australian snooker star Neil Robertson, the world number two, was beaten by world number 30 Joe Perry on Sunday.

Ford will face Luca Brecel in his next clash, with Brecel having reached the final of last year’s UK Championship.