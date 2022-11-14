ZOE ALDCROFT and Tatyana Heard both featured for England in their World Cup final defeat, losing 34-31 to New Zealand.

Aldcroft, a former Malton and Norton junior, started the match as the Ryedale-raised Heard appeared from the bench.

In a game that was tightly contested throughout its entirety, the Black Ferns sealed their sixth-ever World Cup, successfully defending the crown that they earned in 2017 on home soil.

England, meanwhile, were forced to settle for second place for the second successive year. They faced New Zealand in the final of the 2017 World Cup, but were ultimately beaten.

England started the game brightly and took the initial lead just three minutes into the final.

Ellie Kildunne crossed over and her score was improved by Emily Scarratt, who made the first of her three conversions.

Amy Cokayne added England’s second try just 10 minutes after their maiden effort, extending the Red Roses’ lead.

Lydia Thompson was dismissed just moments after Cokayne’s try, a sending off that no doubt changed the complexion of the game.

Georgia Ponsonby was the first on the scoreboard for New Zealand, though her try was met with a swift response from England’s Marlie Packer.

Prior to Packer's try, however, Aldcroft left the game with an injury.

Ayesha Let-I’iga’s try for New Zealand was improved by Renee Holmes, in what was the second of her two conversions.

Before half-time, Cokayne notched her second try of the game but on the cusp of the break, Amy Rule crossed over for the defending champions.

England held a seven-point lead at the break, but two swift, unconverted tries from Stacey Fluhler and Krystal Murray quickly changed that.

Cokayne rounded out her hat-trick as she looked to fire England back into the game, but with under 10 minutes to play, Leti-I’iga notched her second try of the match, the decisive score that saw New Zealand emerge victorious.