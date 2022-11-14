A Japanese restaurant is replacing a once popular York eatery.

Adam Johnson and Danny Victory will be opening Izakaya on Grope Lane.

Until recently, this contained Wilde’s Bar and Bistro.

The pair, who are both York-born-and-bred, have much experience of the city’s hospitality scene.

Adam, 31, is operations director and one of the owners of the four bars in Spark York, with the Bohemian Bar being his first.

His first job, aged 14, was in Oscars in nearby Stonegate Yard.

“I then joined the team. Ever since then, I have wanted a restaurant in town. And this is just around the corner from where I started.”

However, Adam is also a graduate in business and economics management.

Danny is perhaps best known for ShoriYork and has been in the industry since he was 15.

The 28-year-old is experienced in fine dining and was director chef of Forage Ltd in York, and before that chef patron at ShoriYork, and Chef du Partie at Chow Street food in York.

He is also a former Chef Du Partie for the Star Inn in York and apprentice chef at the Hotel Du Vin in York.

Danny received a distinction in Restaurant, catering and culinary management at York College,

The pair, who met at Spark York in 2018 believe they can combine their expertise to create Michelin style techniques to casual dining. They can also replicate the Japanese model for after-work causual dining.

They describe the food as Japanese contemporary small plate, ideal for sharing meals and moments with loved ones, colleagues, or to enjoy by yourself.

“We offer fresh, vibrant plates, with exhilarating colours and flavours. We use the highest quality produce and foraged ingredients with low food mileage to curate a menu with options for everyone.”

“We have worked hard to create an ideal all-inclusive menu hitting every dietary requirement, whether you’re a meat eater, pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, gluten intolerant or simply fancy a taste of Tokyo in our brilliant city. With our everchanging menu, we hope we can offer something for everyone to try and love. By letting us know of your requirements beforehand we can prepare something for almost any requirement.”

The pair are staging soft opening week of November 23-27 featuring Danny’s tasting menu, with a media night on the 29th and beginning in full at the start of December.

As the Press recently reported, Mo and Hailey Abdelsattar ran the business for the past four years until selling the lease to Adam and Danny.

Hailey said: “It was my husband that ran it, not myself. He’s spending time with the family. We were also looking for a change in life. We are quietly slipping into the background.”

The mum of two, aged 9 and 3, said the restaurant originally began over 20 years ago by the Tunstall family.

“We enjoyed our time here. It’s been a lovely restaurant. We have enjoyed it but it’s a big commitment. I want to thank everyone for their support and some of our regulars have got in to with us to offer their best wishes too.”

To book a table for the soft launch week go to https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/izakaya/