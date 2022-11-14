A NATIVITY for York is returning to the city next month after a two-year break enforced by the Covid pandemic.

York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust said the opening night was Thursday December 8, starting at 7.30pm, starting a run of eight performances at the Spurriergate Centre in Spurriergate.

"Billed as a fresh, vibrant and magical retelling of the Nativity - directed by Alan Heaven (director of the 'Last Judgement' in the York Wagon Plays in 2022 and 2018) - the new play is based on the York Cycle of the medieval Mystery Plays," said a spokesperson.

"The cast, including actors, dancers and musicians, is drawn from a wide range of community volunteers as in other YMPST productions."

Alan said: "The story is quite familiar but, in order to keep the play dynamic, we have focussed on the cast putting every ounce of their energy into their parts so that they engage with the audience.

"Hopefully, as they work together - and most have multiple roles - through all twelve scenes, the result will be a positive and community minded experience.’

The spokesperson said the trust had reached an agreement with York Theatre Royal to act as booking agent for tickets for the new play, priced at £10 (students and under 18s £6) by going to: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/a-nativity-for-york/?book=true#