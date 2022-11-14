A popular York wine bar has closed after around 20 years or more.

Wilde’s Bar and Bistro poured its last drinks earlier this month so its former owners can spend more time with their young family.

The venue at 21 Grape Lane is set to become a Japanese restaurant.

Mo and Hailey Abdelsattar ran the business for the past four years.

The popular venue was a TripAdvisor favourite, gaining four stars and a Traveller’s Choice 2022 Award, and being ranked 6th out of 14 York wine bars and 127th out of 589 York restaurants.

The menu was British, with vegan and vegetarian options. In recent weeks, diners have praised it for its steak, chill beef nachos, calamari, burgers, sandwiches and fruity gins, also calling it ‘warm and welcoming’ offering ‘high quality with no fuss.’

Hailey said: “We sold the lease to spend more time with our family. It was my husband that ran it, not myself. He’s spending time with the family. We were also looking for a change in life. We are quietly slipping into the background.”

The mum of two, aged 9 and 3, said the restaurant originally began over 20 years ago by the Tunstall family.

“We enjoyed our time here. It’s been a lovely restaurant. We have enjoyed it but it’s a big commitment.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and some of our regulars have got in to with us to offer their best wishes too.”