TEAMS from 14 schools across York took part in an annual inter-schools chess tournament at the weekend.

Fulford School, with a team of Aaron Rich, 15, Adrian Lee, 16, Eric Lyu, 16, and Kai Taylor, 15, held off a challenge from St Peter’s senior school to win the Secondary section.

Scarcroft Primary School, represented by Henry Sinclair, 10, Sami Sundaram, 10, Eddie Williams, 9, Justin Stirling, 8 and Charlie Williams, 7, defeated St Peter’s junior team.

The second annual event, held at Fishergate Primary School on Sunday andrun by volunteers from York’s senior chess club, is said to have provided a massive boost for junior chess in York, contributing to a thriving drop-in Junior Chess Club held at Guppy’s Enterprise Club from 5.30-7pm on Wednesday evenings.

New school clubs have also been setp up at Poppleton Ousebank, St Mary’s CE Primary School in Askham Richard and elsewhere.

Organiser, Ben Rich, said:“Many children, given the opportunity, love playing chess and it was great to see the wonderful spirit in which the whole tournament was played.

"The powers of concentration displayed - by some children as young as six - are incredible, and I have no doubt that chess helps them grow and develop intellectually, strategically and socially.”