POLICE are searching for a wanted man, who is believed to be in the Scarborough area.

Officers are looking for Luke Robinson, 23, who is wanted for breaching bail conditions given by the courts.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’ve visited a number of addresses to try to arrest him but he remains wanted

“Robinson is believed to be in the Scarborough area, where he’s from, but he also has links in the West Midlands.

“If you’ve seen him or have information about where he is, please contact us on 101 and select option 1 to speak to our Force Control Room.”