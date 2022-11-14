POLICE have arrested a wanted man, who was believed to be in the Scarborough area.
The man was wanted for breaching bail conditions given by the courts, but police have now confirmed that he has been arrested.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "He has now been arrested.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
