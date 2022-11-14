YORK'S Museum Gardens echoed to the sound of gunfire today as a gun salute was staged to mark the King's 74th birthday.

Smoke from the guns mingled with mist in the air as hundreds of spectators watched the ceremony on the lawns in front of the Yorkshire Museum.

The 21-gun salute was carried out at noon by the 4 Regiment Royal Artillery.

The gun crew were inspected later by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, accompanied by Lt General James Swift.

Museum Gardens Manager, Steve Williams said gun saltes had been welcomed for several years to the gardens, which were a 'wonderful location' for the ceremony.

"We are delighted to have hosted the first gun salute for the King Charles III’s birthday, following on so closely to his visit to York last week, and we look forward to many more gun salutes in the future," he said.

Charles, who became King after the death of the Queen on September 8, had spent the day before his birthday leading the nation in honouring its war dead during the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.