Authentic Italian gelato is promised if a new shop can open in York’s Shambles.

Ashley Smith, who created Groovy Moo in Malton, with his mother Michelle Walker, now have their eyes set on 48 Shambles, which until recently was Paperesque.

His application to City of York Council says Mr Smith is a Gelato chef with 20 years’ experience, training at the Prestigious Carpigiani Gelato University in Bologna, Italy and the Master Academy Antonino Galvagno in Palermo, Sicily.”

Planning documents continued: “OMG gelato will specialise in handcrafted artisan gelato, made using fresh wholesome locally sourced ingredients. The key difference between us and our competitors is that the gelato is made fresh daily in front of our customers. No hidden kitchens, no hidden ingredients, just 100% authentic Italian style Artisan Gelato.”

The application seeks internal changes to the 18th Century listed building, including new sinks, floor, and units, which he says have full regard for the setting of the listed building.

It added: “This application only requests permission for alterations to the interior, these works are only semi-permanent and non-structural in the fact that they could be removed in the future and the property returned to its existing state. We believe we have met our requirements in terms of food hygiene legislation whilst respecting the historic character of the building and setting.”