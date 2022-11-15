Two men and a woman from York and North Yorkshire are off the roads for more than three years after they were caught drink driving.

Emma Blakemore, 24, of Malton Road, Yedingham near Malton was banned from driving for 38 months after she admitted drink driving at twice the legal alcohol limit, driving without insurance and without a licence in Scarborough. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. She appeared before Scarborough Magistrates Court.

Both men appeared before York Magistrates Court in separate cases.

Matthew Lloyd Cooper, 34, of Middleham Avenue, off Huntington Road, York, was banned from driving for 46 months and given an 18-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 270 hours’ unpaid work. He was fined £540 and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £105 prosecution costs. He pleaded guilty to drink driving.

James Stead, 24, of Manor Garth, Kellington near Selby, was banned from driving for 38 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving at two and a half times the legal alcohol limit in Selby. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.