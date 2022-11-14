A MAIN York shopping street is set to remained closed to traffic well into next year.

The work started last month in Low Petergate, close to York Minster.

Barriers went up in Low Petergate after structural issues with one of the buildings.

Andrew Lowson executive director at York BID said at the time the road could be shut for some time due to a structural issue with the old Crew Shop.

Now City of York Council says the road could be closed between its junctions with Grape Lane and Church Street until Friday, April 28 next year, or sooner if the work is completed.

The road, which is in the pedestrian zone, is closed to cyclists, but pedestrians can get past using the footpath.

It is just months since the same section of road was closed due to sewer works which shut the street for several days back in February.