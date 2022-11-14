A York guesthouse could be converted into residential apartments.

David Cook Ltd of Leeds-based Sanctuary in the City Ltd seeks a change of use and renovations to The Limes at 135 Fulford Road, York.

His planning application to City of York Council in June refusing a bid from Mr Paul Radigan to erect three flats in an extension of the Edwardian building.

That application was slammed as ‘excessive’ with a ‘comparatively crude’ extension.

The latest plan is for internal refurbishment and reorganisation. Existing garage accommodation would be demolished and rebuilt, as wood existing conservatory space and a new side extension erected.

The current 12 individual bedrooms would be changed to 5 serviced apartments with 14 bedrooms in total.

Planning documents say they aim would be to modernise the existing guesthouse to meet changing accommodation needs and to “ensure the future viability of the existing guest house.”

The exterior of the building would not be harmed by the proposed alterations, they continued, and the building’s “architectural and visual significance will be fully safeguarded”, not harming the “significance of the heritage asset.”

The application added: “The design has been developed with a great deal of care and consideration. The intention is to create a proposal that is both sensitive and respectful to its context and neighbours whilst meeting the functional needs of a converted apartment.”