A MAN was attacked in a North Yorkshire seaside resort.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating after a 40-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment after being attacked in Whitby.

It happened outside Abbey Wharf at 11.30pm on Saturday, October 29 and the force has released CCTV images of two men they went to speak to.

A police spokesman said: "Please get in touch if you recognise them – they could have information that will help our investigation.

"Email john.spenceley2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for John Spenceley.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12220192569."