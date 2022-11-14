A 48-cover restaurant is proposed for a historic York shopping street.

City of York Council has received the application concerning 32, Coney Street, which until recently was The Perfume Shop.

UKBAR Ltd, a real estate company based in Edinburgh, is behind the move.

The planning application proposes to change the building, which dates back to 1600, from an empty shop into a restaurant at ground level, with food preparation area and toilets on the first floor.

Planning documents said: “There will be a new bar area and salad bar/hot and cold buffet display cabinets to the front of the restaurant with additional dining and an accessible toilet to the rear.”

Three toilets will also be installed upstairs and a courtyard at the back will extend the dining area.

The existing shopfront and windows would be retained.

Planning documents say five full-time staff will be employed and the venue will open daily from 11am to 11pm.

The application added: “This proposal intends to retain the aspects of the building that are of heritage significance and repair any that have been damaged….Alterations to the original building will be minimal.”