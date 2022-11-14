Step into a storybook this Christmas at this year's festive display at Castle Howard.

After the sell-out success of last year’s ‘Christmas in Narnia’ experience, which saw over 77,000 visitors flock to Castle Howard across its seven-week festive period, the creative team is back and has transformed its grand rooms into magical forests and faraway kingdoms.

This year's theme is Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas and at the helm of the creative vision lies Charlotte Lloyd Webber Events, responsible for the house transformation from concept through to the installations room by room.

Soundscapes and lighting are managed by The Projection Studio who will be creating an immersive fairy-tale experience.

Step into a story book at Castle Howard this Christmas - photo Charlotte Graham (Image: Freelancer)

Some big names from the storybook world feature along the main visitor route, including, Cinderella complete with her pumpkin carriage, Rapunzel, and her imposing tower, Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, and a rather large beanstalk growing in the Garden Hall before a final display in the Long Gallery where the who’s who of the fairy-tale world convene for a Met Gala-style ball.

Visitors are expected to be enchanted as the sounds of slippers on ballroom floors and horse-drawn pumpkins echo through the great halls via state-of-the-art soundscapes.

Castle Howard will also hold two Father Christmas experiences, with an immersive theatrical experience in the main House and a Storytelling Grotto in the Courtyard.

Into the the Woods the Christmas opening of Castle Howard Christmas Season Picture Credit Charlotte Graham (Image: Freelancer)

Visitors can book tickets on their website: www.castlehoward.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-at-castle-howard