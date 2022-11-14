A TEENAGER has appeared in court today, charged in connection with an alleged stabbing near York's Rowntree Park.

North Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent, assault and possessing a knife, following the incident on Saturday evening.

"At around 7pm, officers were called to the Rowntree Park area where a teenager had suffered a stab wound to their armpit," said a spokesperson.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

"A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the offences. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Monday 14 November."

When he appeared before a remand court in York, his case was sent to Harrogate Youth Court which deals with cases of children from York and Harrogate. He will appear there later this week.

He will be held in custody until then. The victim is said to be stable in hospital.

The Press reported on Saturday night how a section of riverside path between the bridge and Rowntree Park was cordoned off and sniffer dogs deployed after a serious incident in the area.