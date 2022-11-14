POLICE in York are asking for help to find a missing teenager.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help trace teenager Keira Baker who has been reported missing from Hebden Bridge.
Keira, 14, was last seen at 5.51pm yesterday (November 13) in Halifax town centre.
Keira is described as a white female, 5ft tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.
She was last seen in Halifax town centre wearing a black jacket, black top, blue jeans and white trainers.
Police say Keira also has connections to York.
A spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Keira or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1196 of 13/11."
