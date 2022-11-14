NEW businesses have moved in at a York out of town complex.

MX Park, the 30,000 sq ft industrial park at Monks Cross on the outskirts of York, is almost full.

The development by Guildford-based Tonsley Investments has created 40 new and sustainable jobs.

Significant new occupiers include Howdens, who have taken a double unit, comprising 5,600 sq ft, joining Screwfix, who have also taken two units.

The other new companies who have moved onto the popular park are:

Yuzu Street Food

Copy Cars dealership

Vinyl Press UK Ltd

York Minster

UK Windows and Doors

James Dodwell of Tonsley Investments said: “We are very proud that our MX Park has proved so popular, attracting high-profile occupiers like Screwfix and Howdens, as well as a wide range of thriving local companies and York Minster.

“This flurry of lettings is a glowing testament of the pulling power of our park. We believe MX Park will be the first in a pipeline of industrial developments for us, and it represents an exciting and successful addition to our existing portfolio.”

A spokesperson for Howdens said: “We have been looking for the right property in York to complement our existing depots at James Street and Clifton Moor and are very pleased to be opening at MX Park as part of our on-going expansion programme.”

Richard Flanagan of York property consultancy Flanagan James and Jonathan O’Connor of Leeds-based Ryden, who are advising Tonsley Investments, added: “The outstanding success of MX Park at Monks Cross comes as no surprise. There is a shortage in York of well-located, high-quality, industrial/warehouse units like those being provided at Tonsley’s new business park.

“The arrival of so many new companies to MX Park completely justifies Tonsley’s bold decision to develop the park speculatively.

“Monks Cross has been one of the most successful out-of-town developments in North Yorkshire over the past 20 years, with a superb mix of office, industrial, retail and leisure facilities, including the brand-new LNER Community Stadium and the prestigious Monks Cross Retail Park. The MX Park is a worthy addition to this list”.