The first of four public consultation events into the mammoth York Central regeneration project will see residents and businesses being asked for their views from this week.

Focusing on creating York Central’s proposed Government Hub and shaping and realising ongoing plans for The Square, the events aim to set out what is possible and listen to what people would like to see in future development.

The scheme’s plans include opportunities for a new office quarter, new residential neighbourhoods, an expanded and enhanced National Railway Museum, improvements to York Railway Station, plus a network of vibrant public squares, with routes linking to surrounding neighbourhoods and York City Centre.

The site is being brought forward by majority landowners and master developers, Homes England and Network Rail in collaboration with key stakeholders, the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

Mike Goulding, Interim Project Director on behalf of Homes England and Network Rail, said: “York Central provides a major opportunity to realise the significant ambition for economic and housing growth in York.

“This next phase of public engagement is a crucial next step in listening to individuals within the different communities in York to help us shape a shared vision. It’s essential that everyone who lives or works in York has the opportunity to feedback on the plans and understand how they can contribute to creating a thriving and prosperous city.”

One of the largest city centre brownfield regeneration sites in England, York Central claims unprecedented support from central, regional and local government, with £130m already committed to building key upfront infrastructure.

Work has already started on £100m of new infrastructure including over 2km of new roads plus public footpaths and cycle ways, as well as new utilities and the building of two new bridges over the East Coast Main Line.

When complete, York Central will provide up to 2,500 homes, 20% of which will be affordable, over 1 million sq. ft. of commercial space for offices, retail and leisure, providing a significant boost for the local economy and bringing potential to create 6,000 jobs.

It will also include a new urban park, public spaces and enable a multi-million pound extension to the National Railway Museum and a new western railway station entrance from the site.

The four public events are as follows:

*Thursday November 17, 10am to 8pm, St Barnabas Church, Jubilee Terrace, Leeman Rd, York, YO26 4YZ

*Friday November 18, 9am-5pm, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, Bishophill, York, YO1 6GA

*Saturday November 19 10am-4pm, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, Bishophill, York, YO1 6GA

*Wednesday November 23, 7.30pm-9pm, Online Event: Email: yorkcentral@homesengland.gov.uk to be sent a link to join online

For the latest information on York Central, visit www.yorkcentral.info.