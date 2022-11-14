A YORK primary school is holding a free public event to unveil their restored Victorian rocking horses and share memories with ex-pupils.

Fishergate primary school, Escrick Street, found two antique rocking horses in the basement in March, after they were sent an old photograph of four boys sat on one at the school.

Josh Burnell, the school's history leader, then ventured into the basement and found they were still there.

The school fundraised to restore the rocking horses and is now inviting the public and anyone with a connection to Fishergate, including ex-pupils, to visit the rocking horses and share memories and stories of their time at Fishergate.

The event is held at the school on Sunday, November 27, at 3.30pm sharp, as the unveiling will take place shortly after this time.

Mr Burnell said: "We're so lucky to have a school with such a rich history and this project has brought it to life.

"The children are so excited and enthusiastic about the project, they recognise this is their history and they're part of the story.

"During the campaign, I received numerous phone calls, letters and visitors who wanted to share their memories of the rocking horses, in some cases from as long as 50 years ago.

"If you have a connection with Fishergate, please come and celebrate with us - we would love to hear your memories and stories."

Photographs of the restoration process, completed by Fangfoss Rocking Horse Shop, will be available to view at the event.

A film crew will be present to interview ex-pupils about their time at Fishergate, as the school aims to create a short film for their future pupils to learn about their school's history.

The event is free, but the school will be collecting donations to go towards restoring the Fishergate Log Books, which are a collection of handwritten diary entries written by Fishergate's headteachers, dating back to when the school opened in 1895.

To book your place at the free event, which has limited capacity, please click here, or phone 01904 555335, although booking online is preferred to reduce workload on office staff.

On arrival, please come through the main entrance of Fishergate Primary School.

Photography is permitted, as long as no flashes are used, and photographers will be present for the opportunity to have a photograph taken with the horses.