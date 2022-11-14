FRIENDS of a former boxing champion from York, who died while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, have raised thousands of pounds to help try to bring him home.

As The Press reported last month, 25-year-old Cameron Shaw from Huntington was on holiday in Cairns and on an organised expedition at the time of his death on October 24.

His mum and dad, Nova and Rod Shaw said they awaiting the outcome of a coroner's investigation and working with the consulate to arrange for his body to be repatriated to the UK.

Cam Shaw in action in the boxing ring (Image: Newsquest)

Now Cameron's friends Kallum Summerbell and Chloe Risdale have set up a GoFundMe page to help with repatriation costs - with more than £14,000 raised so far.

Rod said the family is very touched by the gesture and thanked them for their efforts.

"Kallum was friends with Cameron at All Saints School and he is engaged to Chloe," said Rod.

"It's absolutely amazing that they have done this. Since Cam's death a couple of his friends have said "we can't just sit around doing nothing" and they said to me - "What would Cam have done?"

"Feeling helpless, they got together and started the page. Kallum Summerbell said it would be like a final boxing "sponsorship". Something Cam always struggled with, when he turned professional.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generous support and again messages - which keep his memory alive.

"People have been coming to our house offering kind words of support, both in card and verbally.

"Our house has been turned into a florist, we are overwhelmed."

Aside from sport, Cam also performed alongside York panto legend Berwick Kaler in the Theatre Royal pantomime as one of the Babbies for about six years.

Cam - a former All Saints RC School pupil - won the Amateur Boxing Association's Elite 60kg title in 2018, and the gold medal at the prestigious Hivdovre Box Cup in Denmark the year before.

He went on to work as a production engineering assistant at Portakabin for several years before training as a ski instructor.

Cam is survived by Rod and Nova and brother, Tobi.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police said: "Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding his death, however, it is believed non-suspicious.

"Queensland Police will prepare a report for the coroner after the body of a man was located at a reef off Cairns at about midday on Monday."

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are providing consular support to the family of a British man who has died in Australia.”