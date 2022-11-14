DOZENS of bags of cocaine have been found in two cars stopped by North Yorkshire Police.

A force spokesperson said two men and a woman had been arrested after the searches in the Harrogate area.

"As well as suspected cocaine, a lock knife was also found in one of the cars and the driver was found to be banned from driving," they said.

"A man in his 20s has been charged with possessing a blade and driving while disqualified. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.

"A woman, also in her 20s was also arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.

"A second man in the other vehicle, who is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class-A drugs.

"All were bailed following the drug arrests on Thursday to allow the substances to be inspected by a laboratory as part of police investigations."