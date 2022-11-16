Whether you’re looking to move house or you’re just curious about property prices in your area, look no further.
Zoopla Research has saved you a job by listing the most expensive postcodes in the York area.
The researchers have outlined the priciest postcodes, breaking them down by the median property value and the typical seller asking price in each location.
The postcode with the lowest value is YO24 with a price tag of £337,100, whilst the most expensive postcode is YO23at £457,600.
Take a look at York's most expensive postcodes, do you spot your neighbourhood?
Most expensive postcodes in York
Here are the most expensive postcodes in York, according to Zoopla Research.
YO23: £457,600
YO1: £401,700
YO32: £360,200
YO26:£354,800
YO24: £337,100
You can view properties currently on the market via the Zoopla website.
