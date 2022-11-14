TADCASTER Albion made it 16 games without a win in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east after losing 2-0 to table-topping Stockton Town at the SoTrak Stadium.

Goals from Liam Cooke and Adam Nicholson condemned Tadcaster to their 10th defeat in the division.

Tom Classie made his Albion debut against Stockton, replacing Lewis Hey as Neil Sibson and Craig Ogilvie made just one change to the side that lost to Stocksbridge last time out.

The game started evenly, though Tadcaster soon had a golden opportunity to take the lead after Scott Smith was fouled in the box.

Up stepped Rob Guilfoyle to take the spot-kick, but his penalty was tame and easily saved by Lewis McDonald.

Stockton, from the saved set piece, grew steadily into the game, forcing Max Culverwell into some saves as other efforts fizzed just wide of the mark.

On the cusp of half time, Town took the lead through Cooke, cutting inside and thrashing a strike into the top corner.

Soon after the break, Theo Hudson was played in on goal by Nathan Dyer, but his shot was well-parried by McDonald, who diverted it away from the onrushing Guilfoyle.

The striker had another chance just minutes later, denied only by a last ditch, but well-timed, tackle.

From a corner, Stockton fired the ball into the box and soon found Nicholson who, after an initial Culverwell save, scored Town’s second.

With just over 20 minutes to play, Nathaniel Crofts was brought off the bench to make his debut for the Brewers.

He played T’Nique Fishley through on goal, but his effort was saved by McDonald.

Albion are the only team in the division still without a win and are now six points adrift of 19th-placed Shildon.

Next up for Tadcaster is a clash with Pontefract Collieries away from home on Saturday (3pm)

Elsewhere, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town let a two-goal lead slip away from them, losing 3-2 to Carlisle City at Mill Lane.

Pickering started the game well, growing into the affair gradually as the half progressed.

In the final 10 minutes before half time, Harry Jessop flicked the ball on to Matthew Dawes who, after dancing around the Carlisle backline, slotted an effort beyond the goalkeeper.

Just two minutes later, Jessop’s thunderous effort gave Pickering a 2-0 lead.

A free-kick from Josh Simpson ensured that the score at the half-time break was 2-1.

Town’s second half started awfully when Bruno Pilatos was shown a red card by the referee. Just moments later, City equalised through Callum Birdsall.

Battling with just 10 men, Pickering ultimately conceded a third through Marc Gallimore, ensuring the win for Carlisle.

Next up for Town is a trip to Northallerton Town on Wednedsday night in the second round of the North Riding Senior Cup (7.30pm)

Meanwhile, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one, Selby Town will take on Beverley Town away from home on Saturday (3pm) as they look to build on their 2-2 draw with Athersley Recreation on Saturday, November 5.