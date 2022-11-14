POLICE are to go into schools across York and North Yorkshire to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.

North Yorkshire Police has also placed knife amnesty bins in its stations in York, Scarborough, Malton, Northallerton, Richmond, Harrogate and Skipton as it joins forces across the country this week in an intensified effort to crack down on knife crime.

Operation Sceptre will see co-ordinated activity to deal with the root causes of knife-enabled crime and violence.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton said just one knife could result in a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities.

“The victims of knife crime are not only those who may lose their lives, but also the families and friends of both victims and offenders, who have to deal with the long-lasting consequences," she said.

“Police officers see those consequences first-hand all too often, which is why we’re putting such an emphasis on early intervention and tackling the root causes of knife crime. That work continues all year round, but will be a particular focus as we take part in Operation Sceptre this week."

She said tackling the causes of knife crime was complex and the police could not do it alone, and would be working closely with schools, retailers, charities and many other partners.

Members of the public are being urged to dispose of any unwanted knives safely by wrapping them in thick paper or cardboard as a safety precaution, and bringing them to one of the police stations, and putting them in the bin, without having to give their name or any other details.

"Officers will be visiting local schools to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime," said a force spokesperson.

"They’ll highlight the risks and consequences of carrying a knife– and a criminal record can stop you being accepted into college or university, getting a job you want, or travelling to countries like the USA, Canada or Australia."

D/Supt Naughton added: “Families and loved ones are the closest to those who may be carrying a knife, and will be the first to see the signs. I’d ask them to take the bravest step, and seek help.

“If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, tell a family member, a teacher or youth worker, a police officer, or report it to the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“To those who – despite everything – think it’s OK to carry a knife, the message is simple: we will not tolerate it, and you will end up facing significant consequences if you continue to carry one.”