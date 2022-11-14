York leather business, Morgan + Wells, is treading the boards of Australia’s theatres.

Its leather costume pieces are due to tour the country with the smash Andrew Lloyd Webber show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show opens this week in Melbourne before heading on to Sydney.

Meanwhile other costume pieces made by Morgan + Wells are heading to theatres in Canada.

The York based company began creating leather costumes for their technicolor journey back in 2019, with their first show opening at the London Palladium. They have since created hundreds of items ranging from belts, to biblical cuffs and even Egyptian Pharaoh collars for Jason Donovan!

Owner Naomi Wells Smith said: "When we started out making leather wallets, bags and small-batch leather goods in 2015, I’d never have thought we’d be making things for the London Palladium or these amazing theatres around the world. I love a good challenge and so switching between making Egyptian collars to a luxury tote bag is certainly that.”

The company stick to the heritage roots of leatherworking and hand stitch all of their vegetable tanned goods in York, finishing them off using age old tools. The hand stitching, now rarely seen on leather goods, brings the quality needed to create their beautiful, heirloom pieces.

To see their work up close (and without having to travel to Australia or Canada), you can catch Morgan + Wells at Winter in the Wheelhouse Christmas Fair at Sand Hutton on Sunday November 27.