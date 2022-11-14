Ant and Dec have said ITV viewers are to blame for a “boring” segment of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

The hit ITV show is heading into its second weeks as Matt Hancock surprisingly won the camp leader title on Sunday night.

The former health secretary has dominated air-time since arriving late into the jungle with Seann Walsh having been selected for every Bushtucker Trial so far.

Some viewers have even called for a new rule so stop the serving MP being voted for ever trial.

One Twitter user said: "Should be a rule that you can’t be voted for a trial if you did the previous one. Stop all this voting for the same person, this is going to get boring."

Speaking on an Instagram live, the show presenters spoke out on the debate, with Ant urging ITV viewers to take action.

Ant said: "If you want other people to do the trial then you've got to vote for them.

"If you want to see other people in the show, you've got to vote for those other people.

"Because as we know, the trials take up a third of the show, it's a big part of the show."

It come’s amid criticism from viewers over the “Matt show” and branding the latest series “rubbish”.