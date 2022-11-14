Asda has issued a recall on multiple clothing items due to fire risks and strangulation hazards.

The supermarket recalled its Older Girls Leopard Print PJ Set as the product does not meet flammability requirements, presenting the risk of burn injuries.

A statement from Asda said: “Following due diligence testing, we've identified that the fabric does not meet our strict flammability requirements.

“As the pyjamas don’t meet our strict specifications, we are recalling them, and request that you return the pyjamas to us immediately for a full refund.

“If you have purchased Older Girls Leopard Print PJ set, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101.”

The recall impacts all children’s sizes of the pyjamas.

It is not the only clothing being recalled by Asda, as the supermarket’s Girls Day of the Dead costume has been found to be a strangulation risk.

It is unsuitable for children under 36 months.

A statement from Asda said: “The George Girls Day of the Dead Costume in size 2-3, has been identified as not suitable for children under 36 months. This issue does not affect any other sizes.

“If you have purchased the George Girls Day of The Dead Costume in Size 2-3 yrs, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101”.