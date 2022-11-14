A FIRE in York was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out just before 11pm last night (November 13) after reports of a fire in Foss Bank just outside York city centre.
A service spokesman said: "York crew extinguished a deliberate fire set by youths in a bus shelter.
"A hose reel jet was used to put the fire out."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article