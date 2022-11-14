UPDATED 9.07AM: The road has now reopened and traffic is flowing freely.

REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road in York.

There are reports of a crash on the A1079 Hull Road in Dunnington.

The A1079 is currently partially blocked both ways with heavy traffic due to an accident at Kexby Stray.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

More to follow.